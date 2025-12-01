GRM Overseas Ltd Slides 1.84%

GRM Overseas Ltd has added 7% over last one month compared to 1.43% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

GRM Overseas Ltd fell 1.84% today to trade at Rs 460. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.21% to quote at 20363.83. The index is down 1.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Venkys (India) Ltd decreased 1.82% and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 4 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.