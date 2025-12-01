Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.89% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 2.9% today to trade at Rs 499.55. The BSE Metal index is up 0.58% to quote at 34311.49. The index is down 2.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.54% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.36 % over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 4.89% over last one month compared to 2.33% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 546.95 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

