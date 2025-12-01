Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Sarda Proteins rose 263.64% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.300.146.7478.570.400.110.400.110.400.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News