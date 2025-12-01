Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Sarda Proteins rose 263.64% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.300.14 2971 OPM %6.7478.57 -PBDT0.400.11 264 PBT0.400.11 264 NP0.400.11 264

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

