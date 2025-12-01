Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government remains committed to advancing reforms and strengthening Ease of Living for every citizen: PM

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the latest GDP figures, noting that Indias economy registered an impressive 8.2% growth in the second quarter of 2025-26. He stated that this achievement reflects the impact of the governments pro-growth policies and reforms, as well as the hard work and enterprise of the people of India. Modi emphasized that the government remains committed to advancing reforms and strengthening Ease of Living for every citizen, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society.

