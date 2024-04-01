GST collection jumps 11.7% in FY24

Gross Good and Services Tax (GST) revenue for March 2024 witnessed the second highest collection ever at Rs 1.78 lakh crore, with a 11.5% year-on-year growth. This surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6%. GST revenue net of refunds for March 2024 is Rs 1.65 lakh crore which is growth of 18.4% over same period last year. Strong Consistent Performance in FY 2023-24: FY 2023-24 marks a milestone with total gross GST collection of Rs. 20.14 lakh crore exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore, a 11.7% spurt compared to the previous year.

