GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2025.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd spiked 12.50% to Rs 1.71 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 390.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 11.22% to Rs 79.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.11 lakh shares in the past one month. RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 65.44. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 179.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Dhani Services Ltd rose 10.65% to Rs 68.76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.