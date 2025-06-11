Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United States have made marked progress toward a long-awaited interim trade deal, with top negotiators meeting behind closed doors in New Delhi. The agreement, expected by late June, aims to pave the way for expanding annual trade to $500 billion by 2030. India resisted US calls for market access in wheat, dairy, and corn, but offered tariff relief on almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. India also pushed for steel tariff exemptions, but Washington declined. With President Trump eager to secure a deal before his 90-day tariff suspension expires, both sides are working to finalize a first-phase pact, with more complex issues reserved for a second tranche by fall.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries soar as Maharashtra spares wine and beer from excise duty hike

Wall Street Rises Ahead of Inflation Data; Gold and Oil Slip on US - China Trade Uncertainty

Onesource Specialty edges higher after inking manufacturing pact with biotech firm Xbrane

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story