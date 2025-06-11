Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 239.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 128.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2025.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 239.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 128.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.250.10. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 63.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.59% to Rs.79.75. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session. United Spirits Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32800 shares. The stock slipped 7.56% to Rs.1,488.80. Volumes stood at 39483 shares in the last session. Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd registered volume of 30284 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6963 shares. The stock slipped 1.68% to Rs.1,393.45. Volumes stood at 1269 shares in the last session.