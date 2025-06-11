Tolins Tyres surges after reporting all-time high monthly production in May'25

Tolins Tyres zoomed 14.62% to Rs 170.90 after the company reported its highest-ever monthly production milestone of 816 metric tons (MT) in May 2025, driven by robust demand and improved plant efficiency.

The record output included 46,599 units (252 MT) of tyres and 17,714 units (564 MT) of Precured Tread Rubber (PCTR), marking a new peak for the company. This performance surpassed earlier highs of 683 MT in March 2025 and 682 MT in April 2025, translating to a 23% month-on-month growth in volume and a 19.5% rise in production weight.

The companys best-performing SKU during the month was the POWER DLX, underscoring its segment leadership and rising market acceptance. The management attributed the growth to strategic planning, operational efficiency, and consistent demand from both domestic replacement markets and institutional buyers.

Dr. KV Tolin, Promoter, chairman and managing director, Tolins Tyres, said "We are happy to report that this month's output was the highest in Tolins Tyres' history. Our entire team's unwavering efforts have led directly to this achievement. It also shows how much more trust our clients have in our goods and services. Timely execution, strategic planning, and operational efficiency were crucial. It has been great to see the increase in demand both domestically and abroad. We've observed steady growth in all of our major markets, particularly in the PCTR and tire sectors. This month's top-performing SKU was the POWER DLX, which did remarkably well. To stay ahead of the curve, we consistently invest in quality improvements and technology. This accomplishment inspires us to aim even higher in the months ahead. We remain focused on scaling our capabilities, expanding market reach, and delivering excellence in every tyre we produce".

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries. The companys consolidated net profit surged 32.57% to Rs 9.28 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 69.53 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 19.75% compared to Rs 86.64 crore in Q4 FY24.