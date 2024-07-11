GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 60.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 60.22% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 774.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.843.37774.4413.4015.44113.60121.5521.7147.6614.2935.92

