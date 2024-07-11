Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 60.22% in the June 2024 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 60.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 60.22% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 843.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 774.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales843.37774.44 9 OPM %13.4015.44 -PBDT113.60121.55 -7 PBT21.7147.66 -54 NP14.2935.92 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AIFs pin hopes on pass-through status for Category-III funds: IVCA

Auto component industry to see moderate growth this fiscal: ICRA

Delhi Metro launches digital QR ticketing system with Amazon Pay

Kiss playful, not predatory: Delhi HC dismisses PIL against Dalai Lama

Food safety tips you need to know to avoid monsoon-related diseases

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story