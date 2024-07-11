Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.49%

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.49% at 1109.9 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.54%, Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 3.47% and Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 1.61%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 110.00% over last one year compared to the 25.44% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.10% and Nifty Media index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.03% to close at 24315.95 while the SENSEX has slid 0.03% to close at 79897.34 today.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

