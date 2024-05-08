GTPL Hathway launches Linear Television content

Through Samsung Connected TVs using TVKey Cloud

GTPL Hathway announced launch of Linear Television content on Connected TVs through TVKey Cloud, a joint solution developed by NAGRA and Samsung. This is a significant milestone for GTPL as it opens up new possibilities for viewers to access linear content. Compatibility with a range of Samsung Connected TVs (2023-year models and soon to be launched 2024 year models) including Ultra HD, OLED, QLED & NeoQLED, ensures a wide range of potential users that can benefit from this service.

The benefits of secure access to linear content without a separate set-top box are substantial. Simplifying the viewing experience and reducing clutter aligns with the modern viewer's preferences for streamlined and efficient entertainment setups. Access to such a convenient and streamlined viewing experience will be a big advantage for GTPL subscribers. The ability to access content securely without the need for extra hardware (savings of up to INR 2,000 for the consumer) is a compelling proposition that can enhance user satisfaction and drive further growth for GTPL.

The integration of TVKey into GTPL's offerings provides a new channel to market, accessed via the consumer's TV remote control. This integration allows GTPL subscribers to access secure premium content using TVKey's unique on-chip security, ensuring a high level of content protection. Offered via an immersive and engaging user interface, the solution ensures that GTPL is the default live TV source application.

