Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 43.04 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 80.69% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 39.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 332.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.0444.99 -4 332.62301.36 10 OPM %9.138.74 -14.9916.18 - PBDT3.272.66 23 41.3839.18 6 PBT2.281.67 37 38.1136.16 5 NP2.621.45 81 39.6235.03 13

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

