Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 43.04 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 80.69% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 39.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 332.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
