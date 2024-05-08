Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 43.04 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 80.69% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 39.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 332.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

43.0444.99332.62301.369.138.7414.9916.183.272.6641.3839.182.281.6738.1136.162.621.4539.6235.03

