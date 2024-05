Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken the delivery of a 2013 built Medium Range product tanker Jag Prachi of about 51,486 dwt. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q4 FY24.

Including this vessel, the Company's current fleet stands at 44 vessels, comprising 30 tankers (6 crude carriers, 20 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 14 dry bulk carriers aggregating 3.46 mn dwt.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel