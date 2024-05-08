Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound falters near one week low against US dollar

British Pound falters near one week low against US dollar

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British Pound continued to fall today as a drop from three week high extended against US dollar. GBPUSD broke under 1.2500 mark and currently trades at 1.2479, down 0.25% on the day and nearing one week low. The US dollar index is holding around 105.50 mark, adding to latest gains. Meanwhile, traders are eyeing medium term economic cues for UK. The U.K. will be the worst performing G7 economy next year as high interest rates and restrictive fiscal policy hampers medium to long-term economic growth, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has stated. In its annual assessment of the U.K. economy, the OECD cut its U.K. growth outlook for GDP to 0.4 percent this year and 1 percent in 2025. This is down from 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent respectively from its last prediction in March.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound Holds Near One-Month High Against Dollar; GBPINR Stays Firmly Above 105 Mark

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

UK Pound Lingers Near 2-Week Low Ahead Of BoE Policy Outcome; GBPINR Eyes Break Below 105 Mark

Pound Lingers At 3-Week Low; UK Retail Sales Awaited

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Larsen &amp; Toubro consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

L&amp;T Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 4,396 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/sh

RBI holds meeting with stakeholders in UPI ecosystem, aims to scale up UPI infrastructure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story