GTPL Hathway Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2025.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Universal Autofoundry Ltd and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2025.

GTPL Hathway Ltd tumbled 10.74% to Rs 131.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5801 shares in the past one month.

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 282.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5754 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd lost 9.10% to Rs 45.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7392 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd slipped 8.70% to Rs 85.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd plummeted 8.45% to Rs 5599.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6387 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News