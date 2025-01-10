Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index falling 89.2 points or 1.73% at 5068.07 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, K.P. Energy Ltd (down 3.56%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 3.17%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.08%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.94%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 2.54%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.48%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.32%), CESC Ltd (down 2.29%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.25%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.11%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 3.85%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.47%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 973.4 or 1.8% at 53047.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 240.03 points or 1.54% at 15344.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.8 points or 0.12% at 23497.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 42.96 points or 0.06% at 77577.25.

On BSE,909 shares were trading in green, 2979 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

