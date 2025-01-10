Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 135.98 points or 2.05% at 6487.04 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.16%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.57%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.94%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.93%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 2.54%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.25%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.16%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.04%), and Siemens Ltd (down 1.6%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 973.4 or 1.8% at 53047.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 240.03 points or 1.54% at 15344.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.8 points or 0.12% at 23497.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 42.96 points or 0.06% at 77577.25.

Also Read

On BSE,909 shares were trading in green, 2979 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News