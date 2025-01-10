Volumes soar at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 January 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 120.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.15% to Rs.986.35. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57362 shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.4,110.00. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd registered volume of 47.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.26% to Rs.532.40. Volumes stood at 10.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd registered volume of 12.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.93% to Rs.5,993.45. Volumes stood at 3.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 55.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.42% to Rs.782.25. Volumes stood at 6.08 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

