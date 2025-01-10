GTPL Hathway slides after PAT tumble 57% YoY to Rs 10-cr in Q3FY25

GTPL Hathway tumbled 6.42% to Rs 137.70 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 57.03% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 23.67 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 4.27% to Rs 887.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 850.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On QoQ basis, the companys net profit declined 20.42% while revenue increased 3.70% from Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 113.80 crore in Q3 FY25, registering de-growth of 12.76% from Rs 130.50 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 12.7% as against 15.2% in Q3 FY24.

Digital cable TV revenue declined 6.92% to Rs 302.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 324.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Active subscribers were 9.60 million as of 31st December 2024, up by 2,00,000 YoY.

Broadband revenue increased 2.29% YoY to Rs 138.30 crore in Q3 FY25. The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber for the qaurter. Broadband subscribers increased by 37,000 YoY, thus standing at 10,42,000.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, MD, GTPL Hathway, said, "GTPL continues to consistently grow subscriber base across both business divisions, reflecting our commitment to provide best-in-class and innovative products and services to our customers.

Our focus on providing a holistic experience for our subscribers has enabled us to maintain our position as the largest MSO in the country. We are confident of our growth in upcoming quarters in both the business segments based on favorable industry dynamics towards continued consolidation.

GTPL Hathway is a multi-system operator (MSO), providing digital cable TV services. The company is the sixth largest private wireline broadband service provider in India.

