Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slips 1.75%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 11.58% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.71% drop in the SENSEX

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd fell 1.75% today to trade at Rs 403.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.54% to quote at 65004.72. The index is down 11.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Wind Ltd decreased 1.26% and Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 16.11 % over last one year compared to the 8.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 14.93% over last one month compared to 11.58% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39833 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 182.95 on 10 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News