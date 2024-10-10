Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GTPL Hathway slides after Q2 PAT drops 63% YoY to Rs 13 cr in FY25

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
GTPL Hathway declined 2.26% to Rs 161.90 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 62.65% to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 34.22 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 9.8% to Rs 855.56 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 779.20 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On QoQ basis, the companys net profit declined 10.57% while revenue increased 1.45% from Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 113.8 crore in Q2 FY25, registering de-growth of 15.77% to Rs 135.1 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted to 13.2% as against 17.1% in Q2 FY24.

Digital cable TV revenue declined 3.01% to Rs 312.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 322.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2023. Active subscribers were 9.50 million as of 30th September 2024, up by 1,00,000 YoY.

Broadband revenue increased 3.8% YoY to Rs 136.7 crore in Q2 FY25. The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 460 per month per subscriber for the qaurter. Broadband subscribers increased by 50,000 YoY thus standing at 10,40,000.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway, said, GTPL maintains its stronghold as the largest MSO of India with a commitment to meet all entertainment and connectivity needs of our valued customers, driven by a strong focus on innovation and enhancing the customer experience. Broadband business is witnessing healthy subscriber growth, propelled by both direct customer additions and with strategic use of our extensive partner network to expand.

The launches are significant with a suite of services including TV Everywhere, Blacknut Cloud Gaming and Distro TV, being made available to our customers while integrating GTPLs AI enabled chatbot GIVA for sales as well as support.

GTPL Hathway is a multi-system operator (MSO), providing digital cable TV services. The company is the sixth largest private wireline broadband service provider in India.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

