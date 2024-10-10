JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

JSW Steel informed that its consolidated crude steel production for the Q2 FY25 was at 6.77 million tonnes, which is higher by 7% as compared with 6.34 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY24.

Sequentially, the production volume grew by 7%. The steel maker had recorded production volume of 6.35 million tonnes in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations stood at 91% for the quarter. The India division has recorded its highest ever quarterly steel production volume of 6.63 million tonnes in second quarter of FY25, up 7% YoY.

