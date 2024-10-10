Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2024. Avalon Technologies Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Investment Corporation Ltd soared 10.33% to Rs 7226.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4393 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd spiked 9.88% to Rs 631.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42270 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd surged 8.86% to Rs 4448. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88720 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd jumped 7.87% to Rs 1766. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76995 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd added 7.69% to Rs 1895. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31413 shares in the past one month.

