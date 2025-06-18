GTV Engg rises after securing Rs 2-cr export order from Metso India

GTV Engineering advanced 1.42% to Rs 1,088.95 after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious export order worth Rs 2.19 crore from Metso India.

As per a regulatory filing, the order involves the manufacturing of five sets of pelletizing disc assemblies, which are critical components used in steel plants. These assemblies will be installed at an iron ore mining and processing facility in Nashwauk, Minnesota, USA. The execution timeline for the order is seven months.

The company further clarified that the purchase order was accepted via email on 14 June 2025 (Saturday), and the disclosure was made to BSE on 16 June 2025 (Monday), which was the next working day following the acceptance.