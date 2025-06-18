Steel Authority of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.74, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.74, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 2.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9224.4, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.17 lakh shares in last one month.