Volumes spurt at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2025.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd registered volume of 1312.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.56% to Rs.454.45. Volumes stood at 96.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70112 shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.2,513.90. Volumes stood at 44945 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 43.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.529.60. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd recorded volume of 12.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.805.45. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.71% to Rs.3,587.00. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

