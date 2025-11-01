Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 36.66 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 29.90% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.6638.337.099.182.323.121.832.671.361.94

