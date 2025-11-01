Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 29.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 36.66 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 29.90% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales36.6638.33 -4 OPM %7.099.18 -PBDT2.323.12 -26 PBT1.832.67 -31 NP1.361.94 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

