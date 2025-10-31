Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 22.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 22.36% to Rs 289.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2434.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2116.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2434.652116.35 15 OPM %18.7317.43 -PBDT483.36395.30 22 PBT395.48321.99 23 NP289.26236.41 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 74.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story