Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 4.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 4.07% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

