Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 249.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 66.33% to Rs 229.55 crore

Net Loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 249.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 216.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 66.33% to Rs 229.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 681.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.229.55681.85-92.89-6.58-323.15-283.15-327.13-288.60-249.13-216.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News