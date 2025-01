Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 1.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 36.53 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 1.38% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.5337.7310.5110.733.373.412.892.862.202.17

