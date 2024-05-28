Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 53.62 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.68% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 175.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.6243.97 22 175.56164.33 7 OPM %5.674.78 -6.275.52 - PBDT2.031.72 18 7.676.78 13 PBT1.081.17 -8 4.154.59 -10 NP0.760.88 -14 3.033.47 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 49.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story