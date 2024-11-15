Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 49.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 47.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 49.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.5139.29 21 OPM %6.388.32 -PBDT1.712.41 -29 PBT0.601.34 -55 NP0.511.00 -49

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

