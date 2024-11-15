Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 49.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 47.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 49.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

