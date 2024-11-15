Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 5.15 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.153.83 34 OPM %9.325.48 -PBDT0.620.63 -2 PBT0.420.45 -7 NP0.300.39 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

Trump will pick up from where he left off with India: Ex-admin official

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story