Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Veerhealth Care declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.153.839.325.480.620.630.420.450.300.39

