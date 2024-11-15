Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 7.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.64% to Rs 66.74 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries declined 7.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 139.64% to Rs 66.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.66.7427.85-1.53-1.330.911.100.841.010.620.67

