Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 35.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.8819.3616.1119.733.183.962.993.781.912.94

