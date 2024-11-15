Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 16.88 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries declined 35.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.8819.36 -13 OPM %16.1119.73 -PBDT3.183.96 -20 PBT2.993.78 -21 NP1.912.94 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News