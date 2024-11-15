Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 35.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 16.88 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 35.03% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.8819.36 -13 OPM %16.1119.73 -PBDT3.183.96 -20 PBT2.993.78 -21 NP1.912.94 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

Anil Ambani's RPower gets SECI showcause over 'fake bank documents'

Trump will pick up from where he left off with India: Ex-admin official

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story