Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit declines 84.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.98% to Rs 907.72 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 84.69% to Rs 55.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 363.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.98% to Rs 907.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1440.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.907.721440.2718.0238.33140.70541.7975.02486.6355.74363.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel