Nestle India standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 4583.63 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 4.39% to Rs 655.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 628.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 4583.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4233.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.44% to Rs 2998.67 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 2390.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 19021.05 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 16789.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4583.634233.27 8 19021.0516789.53 13 OPM %23.8922.98 -23.5122.11 - PBDT1102.47957.73 15 4472.913658.98 22 PBT993.78859.07 16 4044.003255.97 24 NP655.61628.06 4 2998.672390.52 25

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

