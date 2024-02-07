Nestle India standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.28% to Rs 4583.63 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 4.39% to Rs 655.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 628.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 4583.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4233.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.44% to Rs 2998.67 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 2390.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 19021.05 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 16789.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News