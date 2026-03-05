Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas drops after curbing gas supply amid Middle East conflict

Gujarat Gas drops after curbing gas supply amid Middle East conflict

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Gujarat Gas tumbled 6.35% to Rs 392 after the company issued force majeure notices to its customers, restricting gas supply from 6 March 2026 amid the ongoing war in the Middle East region.

In light of the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained. As a result, the company has issued Force Majeure Notices to its Industrial Customers in terms of the provisions of the gas supply agreements, restricting the daily contracted quantity (DCQ) from 6th March 2026.

The company added that Acts of War is not covered under the Insurance taken by it. The likely impact of Force Majeure which is currently an ongoing event cannot be estimated at this stage. The company said that it is closely monitoring the developments.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.83% while revenue from operations tanked 10.78% in Q3 FY26.

Gujarat Gas is the largest City Gas Distribution Company in India. The company has a successful track record of providing uninterrupted services to households for over 3 decades through a network of over 44,540 kms of gas pipeline, distributing approximately 8.37 mmscmd of natural gas in Q3 FY26. The company operates 833 CNG stations and provides natural gas to more than 23.83 lakh households in six states and one union territory.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

