Gujarat Gas drops after curbing gas supply amid Middle East conflict

Gujarat Gas tumbled 6.35% to Rs 392 after the company issued force majeure notices to its customers, restricting gas supply from 6 March 2026 amid the ongoing war in the Middle East region.

In light of the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region impacting the gas supply scenario, the availability of R-LNG has become severely constrained. As a result, the company has issued Force Majeure Notices to its Industrial Customers in terms of the provisions of the gas supply agreements, restricting the daily contracted quantity (DCQ) from 6th March 2026.

The company added that Acts of War is not covered under the Insurance taken by it. The likely impact of Force Majeure which is currently an ongoing event cannot be estimated at this stage. The company said that it is closely monitoring the developments.