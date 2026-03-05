Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to conduct switch auction of G-Secs worth Rs 20,000 cr

RBI to conduct switch auction of G-Secs worth Rs 20,000 cr

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct switch auction of government securities worth Rs 20,000 crore on March 9. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and settlement will take place on March 10, 2026, RBI said in a release. The switch operation is expected to ease redemption pressure in the next financial year, when government bond maturities worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

