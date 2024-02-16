Gujarat Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2024.

Gujarat Gas Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 546.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97631 shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd crashed 3.91% to Rs 429.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22246 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 3.90% to Rs 225.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd dropped 3.77% to Rs 639.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13182 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd shed 3.75% to Rs 556. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

