Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 5.36% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 211.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 1256.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1348.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

