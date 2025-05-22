Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 5.36% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 211.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 1256.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1348.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales338.25372.69 -9 1256.261348.64 -7 OPM %35.2731.88 -32.3328.27 - PBDT127.63127.09 0 443.02420.40 5 PBT85.5285.16 0 272.94252.52 8 NP69.7366.18 5 211.43198.51 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 148.77 times

US fiscal fears rattle Dalal Street; Nifty slips under 24,650, Sensex sinks 645 pts

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story