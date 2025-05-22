Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 338.25 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 5.36% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 211.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 1256.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1348.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
