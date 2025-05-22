HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 59.26 crore

Net profit of HLV rose 3.77% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.79% to Rs 26.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 203.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

