Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.95% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.95% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.16% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.194.62 -31 13.8519.55 -29 OPM %-19.75-6.06 --9.89-0.97 - PBDT0.160.54 -70 1.562.34 -33 PBT0.080.48 -83 1.292.09 -38 NP0.140.32 -56 1.661.39 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 176.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

TCS partners with IIT, Mumbai to develop India's first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager

Dollar Index Extends Bearish Momentum Ahead Of Crucial US Data

Adani Energy Solutions to raise Rs 12,500 crore through QIP offering

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story