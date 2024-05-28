Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.95% to Rs 3.19 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.95% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.16% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
