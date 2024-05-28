Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 1068.30 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 40.07% to Rs 386.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 1068.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 897.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.09% to Rs 1388.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 715.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.72% to Rs 3998.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2707.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1068.30897.90 19 3998.802707.10 48 OPM %46.5537.77 -43.8034.56 - PBDT533.10365.40 46 1860.301025.70 81 PBT477.60324.40 47 1673.50861.90 94 NP386.30275.80 40 1388.30715.30 94

