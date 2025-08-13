Gujarat Pipavav Q1 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 109.67 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.81% year on year (YoY) to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses gained 6.65% to Rs 135.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Operating expenses stood at Rs 40.32 crore (down 3.23% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 22.46 crore (up 8.18% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 1.87 crore (up 11.30% YoY) during the period under review.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the companys annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, 4th September 2025.