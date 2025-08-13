Max Healthcare Institute approves lease agreement to establish 130-bed hospital in Dehradun

The Board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 13 August 2025 has approved to enter into an agreement to lease with Goyal Agrim Infra Realty LLP for setting up ~130 bedded hospital at Dehradun, Uttarakhand on a built-to-suit basis.

Goyal Agrim will construct, develop and furnish the hospital building as per the Company's specifications and requirements at its own costs and expenses. The responsibility for construction of hospital including obtaining of approvals like occupancy certificate is with Goyal Agrim.

The initial lease term will be 29 years and shall further be renewed for 29 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News