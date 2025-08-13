Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan to develop and commercialise a 300 KTPA green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat.

Under the agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will collaborate on the development of the green ammonia facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore. The partnership marks a significant step in advancing clean energy solutions for the maritime sector and aligns with both L&T and ITOCHU's commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

L&T had last year acquired a sizeable land parcel at Kandla for the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complements ITOCHU's initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

