Gujarat State Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 89.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 89.01% to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2383.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.44% to Rs 564.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1265.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 9154.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11368.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1965.252383.87 -18 9154.6411368.69 -19 OPM %1.3213.66 -5.6113.97 - PBDT72.75350.11 -79 887.271724.70 -49 PBT26.15305.25 -91 703.791542.68 -54 NP24.71224.90 -89 564.041265.89 -55

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

