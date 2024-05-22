Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 89.01% to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 1965.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2383.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.44% to Rs 564.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1265.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 9154.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11368.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News